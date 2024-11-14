Olympic Takes Delivery of Second CSOV from Ulstein

Norwegian shipowner Olympic has taken delivery of Olympic Notos, the second of two Construction Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) built by Ulstein.

The vessel is based on the SX222 design, and has now joined its sister vessel Olympic Boreas.

The Olympic Notos was developed in close partnership with Ulstein, incorporating the TWIN X-STERN design and hybrid power solutions to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

This innovative design enhances operability and stability, allowing Olympic’s clients to rely on safer and more efficient service in demanding offshore conditions.

In addition to its fuel-saving features, the Olympic Notos is equipped with a comprehensive energy recovery system, integrating battery storage, variable-speed generators, and heat recovery.

This system supports Olympic’s goal to reduce the vessel’s environmental footprint, in line with its commitment to sustainable progress in the offshore sector.

"At Olympic, we are fully committed to meeting the climate goals set out in the Paris Agreement, and the Olympic Notos is a vital step in that direction.

“This vessel showcases our dedication to reducing emissions and promoting sustainability through cutting-edge technology and innovative design. By investing in such advancements, we’re not only enhancing operational efficiency but also making a meaningful contribution to a cleaner, greener future for the offshore industry,” said Stig Remøy, CEO of Olympic.