One Dead After RoPax Fire Off Singapore

A fire onboard the Liberia-registered passenger vessel World Legacy while it was en route to Singapore has resulted in the death of one crew member.

The incident occurred on February 20 at about 4:00am (Singapore Time). The fire was brought under control by the crew shortly after.

The vessel is in a stable condition and is currently anchored at Raffles Reserved Anchorage.

Singapore MPA patrol craft, the Police Coast Guard and the SCDF Marine Division are attending to the vessel.

There were 388 crew members onboard and 224 passengers.



