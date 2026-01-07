ONE and MTI Establish AI Joint Venture

Ocean Network Express (ONE) and MTI have established a joint venture, QUAVEO, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The new company aims to promote the digital transformation of operations and business models in container shipping by utilizing AI technology.

ONE operates over 260 vessels and provides container transport services connecting over 120 countries globally. The company says the need for digital transformation involving AI technology adoption—such as responding to diversifying market needs, pursuing further operational efficiency, and enhancing customer experience—is rapidly intensifying.

QUAVEO was jointly established to realize problem-solving and new value creation for customers, including the shipping industry, by leveraging ONE’s extensive knowledge and practical experience in the container shipping industry and MTI’s know-how in AI-utilized human resource development. The company will promote the development of AI talent familiar with customer operations and the rapid development and introduction of AI solutions including addressing the sophistication of vessel allocation plans and equipment operation, and the efficiency of logistics processes.

QUAVEO is a new name created by combining positive elements from words that represent creativity and growth, such as QUALITY, QUANTITY, IDEA, and EVOLUTION.

QUAVEO draws on the deep expertise ONE and MTI have cultivated through joint AI development in the complex arena of global shipping. Our core strength lies in our agility to rapidly apply cutting-edge technologies, such as Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs). Leveraging these strengths, we will expand our services beyond the maritime industry to sectors like distribution and manufacturing.



