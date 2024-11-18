ONE and Seaspan Form Ship Management JV

Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Seaspan Corporation have established OneSea Solutions, a company focused on technical ship management and maritime talent development.

ONESEA is jointly owned and operated by the companies and headquartered in Singapore. ONESEA will offer technical ship management services for container vessels owned by ONE and vessels chartered by ONE from vessel owners. It will pursue the best of safety, efficiency, decarbonizing and digital initiatives, aiming to realize operational excellence of ONE's vessel operations.

Raman Handa, CEO of ONESEA, commented: “We are excited to launch ONESEA and are dedicated to achieving the highest standards in the industry by creating value through advanced technology and exceptional talent. ONESEA marks the evolution of the partnership between ONE and Seaspan, as it seeks to harness the unique strengths of each company in order to create a high-performing enterprise in the ship management space. Our pursuit of operational excellence will be defined by our focus on safety, efficiency and innovation.”



