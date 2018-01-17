MAN's Part-Load Optimization a Fuel Saver

Part-Load Optimization tuning method proves popular, delivers significant fuel savings for MAN auxiliary engines

MAN Diesel & Turbo’s Part-Load Optimization is a tuning method designed to optimize fuel-oil consumption during the part-load operation of four-stroke, small-bore MAN auxiliary engines.

“Part-Load Optimization works on the principle that fuel consumption is reduced at low and part load at the expense of a higher fuel consumption in the high-load range, without exceeding the IMO NOx limit,” explained Finn Fjeldhøj – Head of Small-Bore, Four-Stroke Engineering – MAN Diesel & Turbo. “We can deliver new engines pre-optimized or retrofit as necessary. Both Part-Load Optimization solutions have proved popular with the market to date, as evidenced by this strong demand.”

The initiative has rounded 180 orders since its introduction, helping ship owners to maintain their auxiliary engines in good working order while reducing fuel-oil costs, said MAN, who recommends Part-Load Optimization for GenSets that often run at part-loads below 75 percent MCR (especially the load range from approximately 40-65 percent MCR) and optimizes engine performance at 60-65 percent MCR.

It is available for all new Holeby engines and can be retrofitted on all existing engines. The tailor-made retrofit kits cover all components, qualified service fitters and calculations of cost benefit; engine tuning can be executed with a charge-air blow-off valve or waste gate.

According to MAN, Part-Load Optimization delivers fuel-oil savings of, typically, up to 5 g/kWh depending on engine type and load point, and improves the condition of key engine components due to its superior combustion process.

The same, relative fuel-consumption savings also apply when applied in combination with an SCR-system for IMO Tier III compliance.

Since its introduction, Part-Load Optimization has won favor across a broad spectrum of shipping applications, especially medium- and long-range tankers, as well as feeder container vessels. The MAN L23/30H GenSet has proved a popular candidate for Part-Load Optimization, typically at 65 percent MCR using the charge-air blow-off valve tuning method.