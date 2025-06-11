ORLEN Group Opens Poland’s First Offshore Wind Installation Terminal

ORLEN Group has opened Poland’s first installation terminal dedicated to offshore wind farms, located in Świnoujście, with the facility securing its first long-term lease agreement with global offshore wind player Ocean Winds.

The Świnoujście terminal is designed to handle large-scale offshore projects with turbines of around 15 MW capacity.

It will accommodate jack-up and heavy-lift vessels and will serve as a hub for loading, unloading, and storing key components such as monopile foundations, towers, blades, nacelles, and cabling elements.

The terminal is also equipped to handle offshore substation topsides weighing up to 24,000 tons.

The terminal will primarily support ORLEN’s Baltic offshore projects, including Baltic East, but will also be available for use by other developers with projects in German, Swedish, or Danish waters.

Under the agreement, Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, will lease nearly the entire terminal area. The facility will support the 500 MW BC-Wind offshore wind project, located approximately about 228 km from Świnoujście.

The terminal will serve as a logistics hub for delivering, storing, and preparing wind turbine foundations before they are transported to the installation site. It will also handle the loading of components onto specialized installation vessels. Local companies with international expertise will provide port services and logistics operations.

"The installation terminal in Świnoujście is another pioneering offshore wind investment by ORLEN in Poland. We are creating a new, forward-looking sector of the economy. Offshore wind power will provide clean and stable energy for households, transport, and businesses, and will also drive the growth of new industrial sectors,” said Ireneusz Fąfara, CEO of ORLEN.

“The terminal’s high specifications make it attractive to European offshore wind developers. In the coming years, it will be one of the few regional terminals able to handle next-generation 15 MW turbines. Interest is already high - we’re opening the terminal with our first long-term lease contract signed with one of the world’s largest offshore wind developers,” added Janusz Bil, CEO of ORLEN Neptun.