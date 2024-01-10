OSG Pledges $90,000 to Mass. Maritime Academy Foundation

Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) announced a three-year pledge in the amount of $90,000 to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy as the US. shipping company continues to promote women to receive training to enter the maritime industry.

OSG said its pledge will go to undergraduate and sea term scholarships and sponsorship of the Academy’s Women’s Network and Sea, Science and Leadership Career Exploration Program. Scholarship recipients will have ongoing interaction with OSG and the opportunity to become familiar with OSG’s business and fleet of vessels. The OSG Scholarship Program is intended to ease the financial burdens as well as encourage young women seeking opportunities to enter an industry that offers a non-traditional workplace and opportunity for growth.

“We are grateful for the generosity of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. in their commitment to establishing an OSG Scholarship Program at Massachusetts Maritime Academy,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS, President of Massachusetts Maritime Academy. “We are focused on creating more access for women and people in regions who may not be aware of the opportunities offered by a career in the maritime industry. The OSG Scholarship Program will help us advance this goal, by providing more opportunities for more people at every level in the maritime industry, whether through undergraduate and sea term scholarships, sponsorship of our annual Women’s Network Event, and support of our Sea, Science, and Leadership/Maritime Career Exploration Program, geared toward high school students.”

“OSG has a vision to contribute to the efforts of making life at sea a more realizable opportunity for young women. This new partnership with Massachusetts Maritime Academy builds upon the momentum we have established previously to provide support for women in the industry,” says Sam Norton, OSG’s President and CEO. He added, “As a leading U.S.-flagged shipowner, OSG believes it is our responsibility to promote the longevity and sustainability of the maritime industry with programs such as the OSG Scholarship Program aimed at increasing the presence of women at sea.”