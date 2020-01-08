OSI Inks Deal with Polish Navy

OSI Maritime Systems (OSI) has entered in to a strategic partnership with PGZ Stocznia Wojenna Shipyard (PGZ SW) (Gdynia, Poland).

OSI together with Polish engineers and fitters will design, build, deliver and install two INTS’s for the Polish Navy Kormoran Class Mine Countermeasures Vessel new build program. Kormoran is part of the Polish naval modernization program and will operate in the waters of the Polish exclusive economic zone (EEZ) as well as participate in NATO’s countermeasure group in the Baltic and North Sea.

INTS is a fully scalable, IMO and NATO STANAG 4564 WECDIS compliant Integrated Bridge System. INTS has Marine Equipment Directive (MED) Type Approval certification from DNV GL as an Integrated Navigation System. Among key industry standards that are met by INTS are MSC.252 (83) and IEC 61924-2 for INS, as well as MSC.302(87) for Bridge Alert Management.

Photo: OSI