OSM Thome buys Klaveness Ship Management AS

Torvald Klaveness sold 100% of Klaveness Ship Management AS shares to OSM Thome.

Subsidiaries of Klaveness Combination Carriers AS, in parallel, have agreed to enter into new ship management agreements for its fleet with Klaveness Ship Management under ownership of OSM Thome.

Additionally, Torvald Klaveness and OSM Thome have agreed to cooperate to explore new ways to modernize ship management through new technology and digitalization.

This move was driven by the need for scale and investment capacity to address future demands, and to strengthen the development of ship management activities linked to the Klaveness Combination Carriers.

OSM Thome employs around 29,000 seafarers and 1,600 shore-based professionals, serving several international leading shipping groups. They will establish a new office on the Torvald Klaveness premises in Oslo that will handle the ship management for Klaveness Combination Carriers. Klaveness Ship Management will also, under OSM Thome ownership, retain its name. The transactions are set to take effect from January 2025.