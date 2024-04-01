Pacific Basin Chooses Graphene-Based Propeller Coating

Dry bulk shipping company Pacific Basin has decided to apply a sustainable graphene-based propeller coating XGIT-PROP, developed by Canadian company GIT Coatings, across its entire fleet.

Following successful application and observing positive results on one of its Supramax dry bulk vessels, Pacific Basin has started the rollout of XGIT-PROP across 40 vessels scheduled for dry dock maintenance in 2024. This decarbonisation initiative marks the largest adoption of graphene-based propeller coating in the dry bulk segment.

Sanjay Relan, the General Manager of Optimisation & Decarbonisation at Pacific Basin, said: "Since 2007, we have been coating our vessels' propellers with silicone paint to proactively maintain a smooth propeller surface and avoid the frequent need for polishing to recover lost performance. However, we have not been able to avoid edge damages to the silicone coating on the propellers, which requires the entire propeller coating to be stripped and reapplied at every docking. By adopting XGIT-PROP hard coating for our entire fleet, we are taking a proactive step towards more sustainable practices. We hope to maintain a damage-free, smooth propeller surface and improve efficiency over longer periods. At a fleet-wide level, we anticipate significant reductions in both environmental impact and operational expenses."

A biocide-free hard foul release coating, XGIT-PROP is designed to withstand the rigorous conditions faced by propellers, overcoming the shortcomings of conventional, biocide-based soft foul release coatings that release silicone oils and often peel away from propeller blades. Combining a strong adhesive primer with a hard foul release topcoat, XGIT-PROP ensures the propeller's surface stays smooth over the drydocking cycle.

In a fuel efficiency study conducted by Stolt Tankers in 2022, it was proven that XGIT-PROP has the potential to reduce fuel consumption by up to 4%. In addition to improved CII ratings, shipowners in the dry bulk sector are leveraging XGIT-PROP's efficiency gains to improve their vessels' RightShip GHG ratings.



