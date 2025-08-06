Pacific-Gulf Marine Awarded Ship Manager Contracts

Pacific-Gulf Marine (PGM) has been awarded three 10-year firm contracts with a total value of approximately $621 million, including fixed fees and reimbursables.

Of the six ships PGM will manage on behalf of the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD), two are out ported in the San Francisco Bay Area, two in Newport News, VA, and two in New Orleans, LA. These ships are part of MARAD’s 51-vessel Ready Reserve Force (RRF) fleet.

The RRF consists of military-useful ships maintained by commercial operators in a high state of readiness, able to activate upon notice from the Department of Defense in support of military missions and humanitarian or disaster relief operations. MARAD is the U.S. government agency responsible for overseeing the RRF fleet.