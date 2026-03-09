Pakistan Navy Launches Shipping Security Operation

Pakistan's navy has launched a maritime security operation to protect shipping lanes and energy supplies as regional tensions threaten key sea routes, the military said on Monday.

The operation, named Muhafiz-ul-Bahr – meaning Protector of the Seas – aims to safeguard "lines of communication" at sea and ensure uninterrupted maritime trade and national energy supplies, the military's media wing said in a statement. It did not elaborate on what was meant by lines of communication.

War in the Middle East raises concerns over the safety of maritime routes and the risk of disruptions to global energy shipments, through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil supplies, including to South Asia.

"With approximately 90% of Pakistan's trade conducted via the sea, the operation aims to ensure that vital sea routes remain safe, secure, and uninterrupted," the statement said.

Pakistan imports most of its energy, and the government has already announced fuel-saving austerity measures after global oil prices surged amid the widening conflict.

A government committee reviewing the impact of the regional conflict said Pakistan’s petroleum stocks remained at "comfortable levels", with additional cargoes being arranged to ensure continuity of supply in the coming weeks, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The navy said it was escorting merchant vessels in coordination with the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, with two ships currently under escort, one expected to arrive in Karachi later on Monday.

It gave no further details on the vessel escorts.

The navy said it remains prepared to respond to emerging maritime security challenges and ensure the safety of national shipping and regional maritime traffic.





(Reuters - Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi and Mubasher Bukhari in Lahore; Editing by Gareth Jones)

