Panama Canal Authority Partners with Monjasa on Sustainability

The Panama Canal Authority and Monjasa, a global supplier of marine fuels, have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at developing initiatives that benefit communities within the Panama Canal Watershed (CHCP).

The five-year agreement provides for the implementation of targeted projects in environmental protection, comprehensive well-being, culture, community development, and education, all aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These initiatives will focus on communities within the CHCP and other areas of the country.

The agreement was signed by Ilya Espino de Marotta, Deputy Administrator of the Panama Canal, and Rasmus Jacobsen, Managing Director of Monjasa Americas.

The agreement establishes a strategic alliance aimed at designing, developing, and executing joint projects that integrate the three fundamental dimensions of sustainability: environmental, social, and governance. It also includes actions focused on decarbonization and emissions reduction, aligned with the International Maritime Organization’s objectives, the integration of ESG criteria and sustainable practices, as well as volunteer programs and community engagement.



