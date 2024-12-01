Panama Cancels More Sanctioned Ships

The Panama Maritime Authority has initiated the expedited cancellation of six Panamanian vessels included in the UK Sanctions List – Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions Targets in the UK.

The six ships were added to the UK list on November 25.

“The State has the responsibility to guarantee the well-being of the Panamanian Registry, free of international sanctions and of vessels linked to or included in sanctions lists that may affect the prestige of the flag. This is a priority issue for this administration,” said the Director General of the Merchant Marine, Ramón Franco.

Since the publication of Executive Decree 512 on October 18, 2024, Panama has cancelled three ships and maintains eight in the process of cancellation.



