Panama Looking for Business Opportunities in Africa

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) and the South African Maritime Safety Authority South Africa (SAMSA) recently signed an Interinstitutional Agreement concerning the Mutual Recognition of Training and Certification.

The agreement was signed by the Director of the DGGM, Captain Juan Maltez on behalf of Panama, and by the SAMSA Interim Executive Director, Zamachonco Chonco.

The Ambassador and Consul of Panama in Pretoria, H.E. Jorge Ricardo Silen Santacoloma said:"This is a clear and concrete manifestation of the commitment of each of the administrations, to continue strengthening ties, promoting collaboration and guiding future efforts, to work on improving the training of the levels of competence and the certification processes of seafarers, seeking to guarantee the safety of human life and property at sea, maritime protection and the protection of the marine environment. On the other hand, the agreement will facilitate the embarking or contracting of Panamanian seafarers, promoting national labor, so that they can work on board the vessels of the South African Registry. "

In addition, the Panama Maritime Authority said that a high-level meeting had been held with the President of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) South Africa, Captain Salvatore Sarno; the Director of Operations of MSC South Africa, Captain Ian Rosario as well as the Manager of MSC South Africa, Rosario Sarno and among the topics addressed stand out, logistics, seafarers, expressing on the part of the company, the interest that its Maritime Training Centers (CFM), may be authorized by the Republic of Panama, which would offer the Panama Ship Registry new business segments, to the benefit of Panamanian seafarers, the Panama Maritime Authority said.