Panama Lures NCL and RCI into Home Port Visits

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has chosen the port terminals of the province of Colón and the province of Panama (Panama Cruise Terminal) as home ports.

Between December 2024 and December 2025, there will be four NCL embarking/disembarking operations there for the Norwegian Jade and Norwegian Gem. There will also be two operations for the six-star ship Sirena, belonging to the exclusive fleet of the luxury cruise company Oceania Cruises, with a capacity for 800 passengers.

This decision by NCL adds to the announcement made by Royal Caribbean International (RCI) last week when it chose Panama once again as its home port for its operations in the Caribbean in the 2025-2026 cruise season.

At a port of call, tourist spends a few hours in the stopover city. At a home port, the visit can last for a few days, which represents greater interaction between the tourist and the local economy including providing goods such as food, drinking water, medicines, among other necessary supplies for the operation of the ship.

Panama City combines imposing skyscrapers with a large range of shopping malls. Visitors can travel through the Panama Canal, visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Casco Viejo and enjoy the nearby beaches. Colón offers beaches, historical forts such as San Lorenzo and the Colón Free Zone. Both cities provide a unique mix of culture, history, nature, commercial catering and adventure, making Panama a world-class tourist destination.

“Panama meets all the conditions to be chosen as a port of call or home port. It has a solid hotel infrastructure and indisputable tourist attractions,” says Director of Ports and Auxiliary Maritime Industries (DGPIMA) of the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA), Max Florez.



