Panama Ship Registry Launches Digitized Queries Service

The General Directorate of the Public Registry of Ship Ownership of the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) has implemented an exclusive email address to monitor and resolve all user queries.

The email address [email protected] is attended by a group of specialists who will respond as soon as possible to queries, which will be documented and monitored until users see their questions resolved.

The director of the Registry Marta Aparicio González, says the service marks the beginning of a chain of digital changes proposed by the new administration of the PMA and aimed at improving interaction with users at all times and from anywhere in the world.

The Panamanian Registry documents and certifies property titles, mortgages and other liens related to ships of the National Merchant Marine. Its registries are made in Spanish and English.

Communication channels and procedures have been established which allow the registration of contracts related to ships expeditiously. This service extends internationally, facilitating registration matters from anywhere in the world through the Private Consulates of the Merchant Marine and the Economic and Commercial Offices of Panama abroad.



