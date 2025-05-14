Panamanian Seafarer Employment Sees 12% Growth in Early 2025

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) has announced a 12% rise in employment contracts for Panamanian seafarers during the first four months of 2025, a promising result attributed to the strategic efforts led by the Seafarer Recruitment Committee.

During the closing session of the Committee’s 17th meeting, Felipe Arias, Acting Director General of Seafarers (DGGM), reaffirmed the PMA’s steadfast commitment to generating quality employment within the maritime, logistics, and port sectors. He described this endeavor as part of a comprehensive “State vision,” shaped by collaborative work between public institutions and private stakeholders.

Mayte Burgos, Head of the Maritime Labour Affairs Department (DALM), presented the latest figures, sharing that 307 seafarer contracts were registered between January and April 2025. This marks a 12.04% increase compared to 274 contracts recorded in 2024, and a 21.34% rise from the 253 contracts in 2023 underscoring a steady upward trajectory.

According to the PMA, this sustained growth is bolstered in part by bilateral agreements with other maritime administrations, as well as Memoranda of Understanding signed with leading shipping companies such as Navesco, Saam Towage, MSC Shipmanagement Limited, Euronav, and Ramsey Greig & Co., alongside support from organizations like Mission to Seafarers. These partnerships not only generate employment but also strengthen the safety, dignity, and well-being of Panamanian seafarers in national ports.

Panama currently maintains 11 international mutual recognition instruments under Regulation I/10 of the amended STCW Convention, allowing for enhanced professional mobility and recognition. On the national front, the PM continues to collaborate with the National Institute for Professional Training and Human Development (INADEH) to evaluate and elevate English language proficiency an essential tool for navigating today’s globalized maritime landscape.

The Committee meeting also served as a springboard for future initiatives. Among the proposals was working alongside the Ministry of Education (MEDUCA) and the Specialized Higher Technical Institute (ITSE) to revamp the Maritime Baccalaureate curriculum, tailoring it to the evolving demands of the industry. Additionally, a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Labor and Workforce Development (MITRADEL) is being considered to develop a centralized database of maritime job opportunities.