Marine Link
Thursday, February 15, 2018

NYK Partners with KOSEN

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.
By Aiswarya Lakshmi

February 15, 2018

Tadaaki Naito, President, NYK Photo: NYK Line

Tadaaki Naito, President, NYK Photo: NYK Line

 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and the National Institute of Technology (KOSEN) agreed to collaborate in the fields of education and public relations for the purpose of human resources development in the maritime industry and the promotion of maritime affairs awareness.

 
NYK has a number of programs to educate the next generation of seafarers, and one of those programs facilitates international student-exchanges between students at KOSEN maritime schools and the NYK-TDG Maritime Academy, which NYK operates in the Philippines.
 
In addition to these overseas exchange programs and the promotion of maritime affairs awareness, NYK will boost its cooperation with KOSEN to include training in Japan and overseas for teachers and students. This training will begin this summer.
 
NYK will continue to support maritime education and encourage young adults to gain a maritime perspective.
 
KOSEN comprises 51 national (public) colleges, five of which are maritime colleges, united under one governing body, the National Institute of Technology, established in 2004.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News