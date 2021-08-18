Partners to Produce Retractable Bow Foils

Wavefoil and IP Huse have signed an agreement on the production of retractable bow foils. The partners have entered into a cooperation agreement where I P Huse will produce Wavefoil's largest products.

Wavefoil AS is a Norwegian company, founded in 2016, which offers retractable bow foils (underwater wings) for ships. The foils typically save 5-15% fuel and improve comfort on board. The benefits of bow foils have long been known, but Wavefoil is the first company to have developed a commercial and patented solution where the foils can be pulled into the ship's hull.

I P Huse AS is among world leaders in the design and production of winches for anchor handling vessels, with a history dating back to 1903. The company also supplies winches and associated equipment for special vessels and floating installations. I P Huse manufactures and performs service for a number of products outside its own design. Typical areas are equipment for hydropower plants, subsea and handling solutions. With a 155 m long quay, most of the vessels I P Huse serves can have easy access to the company's premises.

"I P Huse has the right expertise and facilities so that we can be sure that customers get a quality product that meets the requirements of the market," said Eirik Bøckmann, general manager of Wavefoil.

The first project in the new collaboration will be the production and installation of Wavefoil's first foil module of type WF5910, where Wavefoil has received support from the EU program EIC Accelerator for technology development, growth, and scaling. WF5910 is dimensioned for ships from 100 to 200 meters.

The collaboration also covers service and start-up of Wavefoil's products. "With I P Huse's expertise and good reputation as a quality supplier of products in the maritime industry, the collaboration will give our products a stamp of quality," said Pål-Ove Husøy, Sales Director at Wavefoil.

(Photo: Wavefoil)