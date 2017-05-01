Marine Link
Edison Chouest, BP Extend GoM Partnership

May 1, 2017

Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and its family of companies has reached a 30-month alliance agreement with BP, the largest energy investor in deepwater Gulf of Mexico over the past decade.

 
Chouest and BP have enjoyed a business alliance for over eight years, and the new alliance will continue to include Chouest affiliates ECO (vessel services), C-Port (multi-service terminal facilities in Louisiana’s Port Fourchon) and C-Logistics (logistics coordination, expediting and tracking cargo movement).
 
Items in the alliance agreement include a three-year extension for utilization of BP’s Gulf of Mexico Preservation and Maintenance facility, designed and built by Chouest, and located at the intersection of Hwy. 90 and LA 311, just northwest of Houma, La.
 
Additionally, the vessel alliance includes a new 312-ft. new generation, purpose-built platform supply vessel specifically designed for delivery of supplies to BP’s Gulf of Mexico production platforms. The vessel is currently under construction at Chouest’s Houma shipyard, LaShip, and scheduled for delivery within the next several months.
 
“We are honored to build upon our many years of operating together in the Gulf of Mexico and worldwide,” said ECO President and CEO Gary Chouest. “We will continue to work with BP to uphold the superior standard of service and safety culture that both companies have adopted, and is second to none in our industry.”
