Pascagoula River Dredging Underway

Dredging operations are underway on the Pascagoula River in Pascagoula, Miss., and the U.S. Coast Guard is urging mariners in the area to exercise caution.

The Mike Hooks cutter suction dredge E. Stroud is currently conducting dredging operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers just north of the U.S. Highway 90 Bridge on the Pascagoula River. Operations are expected to take approximately two weeks.

The dredging pipe is marked and illuminated at night, and mariners are advised to stay within the marked channel while transiting the area, the Coast Guard said.

The dredge can be contacted via VHF radio on channels 13 and 16, and it is displaying lights and day shapes indicating the safe side for passage in accordance with Inland Navigation Rule 27.