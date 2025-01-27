Passenger Vessel Designed with Parallel Hybrid System

All American Marine (AAM) has been contracted to design and build a 108’ x 32.5’ hybrid passenger vessel for Harbor Breeze Cruises that will operate in and around the Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex.

The vessel will be designed with twin MAN D2862 EPA Tier 4 engines, supplied by Northern Lights, and including an SCR system and a diesel particulate filter. The engines will drive fixed-pitch propellers via a remote-mounted Reinjtes gearbox provided by Karl Senner Inc.

This system will also be fitted with a parallel hybrid battery propulsion system supplied by ABB. Twin 250kW electric drive motors will be powered by a 588kW BorgWarner energy storage system.

The system will allow Harbor Breeze Cruises to operate harbor tours, whale watching tours and dinner events emission free.

The 350-passenger vessel will feature multiple decks and a customized stadium seating platform on the bow. Italian design house Studio Sculli is styling the vessel.

The design was developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design, and exceeds US EPA Tier 4 and California Air Resources Board (CARB) air quality requirements. The highly customized design also provides Harbor Breeze Cruises with great operational flexibility.

The vessel is part of the Los Angeles Marine Emission Reduction (LA MER) project that received a $15 million grant from CARB’s Advanced Technology Demonstration and Pilot Project program. It is expected to set a benchmark in maritime innovation, being the first of its kind, as a multi-purpose monohull operating as a USCG Subchapter K passenger vessel with systems and equipment installed to meet the USCG requirements to operate on a “Limited Coastwise” route, in a parallel hybrid configuration with advanced data collection capabilities.

AAM built and delivered two previous vessels for Harbor Breeze Cruises, Triumphant and La Espada.



