Passengers Rescued After Whale Watching Vessel Loses Propulsion

US Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay members rescue 49 passengers aboard a disabled tour boat near Newport, Oregon, on September 17.

The captain of the 62-foot Discovery sent out a ‘mayday’ call to the Coast Guard via VHF radio after the vessel began producing excessive smoke and lost propulsion while in between the Yaquina Bay jetties at approximately 12:45 p.m.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River immediately dispatched two boat crews from Station Yaquina Bay aboard 47-foot Motor Life Boats. They arrived on scene within eight minutes of the initial distress call.

The rescue crews placed the Discovery into a side tow. They transited eastbound and returned to the pier where they were met by the Newport Fire Department and Pacific West Ambulance. The vessel was moored at 1:30 p.m.

All passengers and crew disembarked to allow fire fighters to assess the vessel. There were no medical concerns, and there was no fire aboard the vessel. By 2 p.m., all responding crews stood down.



