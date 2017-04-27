MPA Honors Patrick Phoon

Ocean transportation firm, “K” Line Pte Ltd, and Patrick Phoon, Deputy Managing Director of Evergreen Shipping Agency, received the International Maritime Centre (Corporate) Award and the International Maritime Centre (Individual) Award respectively.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has honoured ten industry partners who have made outstanding contributions to Singapore's development as a premier global hub port and a leading international maritime centre at the Singapore International Maritime Awards (IMA) 2017.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (“K” Line) started out as a representative office in 1973. Since then, “K” Line’s business activities have grown to include ship operations, ship management and ship agency. In 2001, “K” Line established “K” Line Pte Ltd to undertake shipping operations in Singapore.

Today, “K” Line Pte Ltd’s shipping operations span container transportation, bulk-carrier, car-carrier and tanker operations. As the Group’s Liner Trade Management Office and Panamax Fleet Allocation Centre, “K” Line Pte Ltd’s corporate functions have also grown extensively over the years.

Apart from placing various business functions here, “K” Line Pte Ltd has demonstrated commitment to develop Singapore’s local manpower. “K” Line Pte Ltd’s manpower development investments span across sponsoring MaritimeONE scholarships as well as enabling its promising local staff for attachments at its overseas offices.

International Maritime Centre (Individual) Award winner, Mr Patrick Phoon, is an industry veteran with more than 40 years of shipping experience. Throughout his career, he has provided leadership in the areas of maritime insurance, finance and manpower development.

Phoon has played a pivotal role in the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) and is the Association’s longest serving Council member, having served on the Council for 24 years, with the last four years as its President.

Under his leadership, SSA identified the insurance and finance sectors as being key to Singapore’s development as a leading IMC. Mr Phoon was instrumental in the establishment of the Singapore War Risk Mutual (SWRM) which helps safeguard shipowners and Singapore’s strategic maritime interests. The SWRM was launched in February 2015 and has placed Singapore on the global map, joining the few jurisdictions with their own war risk pools.