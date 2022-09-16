Marine Link
Saturday, September 17, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

PaxOcean to Convert PSV to Cable Layer for Triasmitra

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 16, 2022

(Photo: PaxOcean)

(Photo: PaxOcean)

PaxOcean said its Nanindah Mutiara Shipyard in Indonesia has secured a contract to convert a platform supply vessel (PSV) into a submarine cable laying vessel (CLV) for telecoms company PT Ketrosden Triasmitra.

The PSV is the Norwegian-built Skandi Sotra, previously acquired from Norway's DOF Group.

As part of the conversion, the vessel will be equipped with a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) and plough system. 

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered early in the second quarter of 2023.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week