PaxOcean to Convert PSV to Cable Layer for Triasmitra

PaxOcean said its Nanindah Mutiara Shipyard in Indonesia has secured a contract to convert a platform supply vessel (PSV) into a submarine cable laying vessel (CLV) for telecoms company PT Ketrosden Triasmitra.

The PSV is the Norwegian-built Skandi Sotra, previously acquired from Norway's DOF Group.

As part of the conversion, the vessel will be equipped with a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) and plough system.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered early in the second quarter of 2023.