Pearlson Shiplift Confirms $200 Million Backlog

Miami-based shiplift supplier Pearlson Shiplift Corporation reports it has secured four contracts within the past nine months, boosting its order backlog to more than $200 million.

A privately held company with a global presence, Pearlson Shiplift Corporation engineers and delivers complex shiplift and transfer systems for both military and commercial shipyards.

Recent orders include shiplift systems for BAE Systems – Jacksonville Ship Repair, the Korean Coast Guard and Horizon Yacht Company, as well as one undisclosed project to be announced in the coming months. This fourth contract will be the largest of its kind ever seen in its commercial market, according to Bryan Fraind, chief operating officer for Pearlson Shiplift Corporation.

Fraind said Pearlson has been able to keep up with demand and deliver its projects on schedule despite supply chain issues impacting suppliers globally.

“Pearlson owns the proprietary designs of over 1,000 shiplift hoists in the world. We manufacture these machines in various, pre-qualified factories to meet the needs of the expanding market. When one factory is at capacity or experiences a supply chain issue, we have others that can easily pick up the slack. As our company grows in sales, we have been dedicating the same, if not more, resources to our own internal supply chain staff to ensure we keep up with demand,” Fraind explained.

“Shiplift Systems are the most cost-effective drydocking solution for capacities between 1,000 tons and 35,000 tons,” Fraind added. “Even in the middle of the world pandemic, our leadership saw the vacuum in the market for the replacement of aging and outdated drydocking solutions.”

Fraind said the company expects to announce several new projects in 2023 and beyond.