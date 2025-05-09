Pembrokeshire College: Curriculum Development Manager Recognized for Contributions

Hayley Williams, Curriculum Development Manager at Pembrokeshire College, has been recognized for her contribution to Wales’ marine energy sector.

Ms Williams was announced as the recipient of the second ever ‘Ysbryd Y Môr’ award at the annual Marine Energy Wales conference in Cardiff.

‘Ysbryd Y Môr’ meaning ‘Spirit of the Sea’ is an award established by Marine Energy Wales to celebrate individuals or entities whose passion, commitment and vision have been a driving force behind the growth and success of Wales’ marine energy sector.

Accepting her award at the Marine Energy Wales networking dinner at the Parkgate Hotel, Hayley thanked MEW for the acknowledgement.

After a stint in advertising in London, Hayley brought her skills, strategy, and creativity back to Wales. She moved into education, first in marketing and recruitment, but quickly realized there was an even bigger opportunity in curriculum development—to shape not just who was coming through the doors, but what they were walking into.

During her time at Pembrokeshire College, she has been instrumental in launching Destination Renewables, a two-year program connecting 16-18 year olds with Wales’ green energy sector, and developing the Maritime Pre-Cadetship, opening blue career pathways with real-world exposure.

Most recently, she created the SPARC Alliance, designed to tackle the gender gap in STEM and energy.

In its first year, 172 female learners signed up for SPARC, and more than 880 students engaged across seven secondary schools in Pembrokeshire. Students gained real-world exposure, from engineering and construction to renewable energy careers, and pathways many had never considered before.