Perdana Petroleum Wins AHTS Vessel Contracts from Petronas

Perdana Petroleum has secured contracts to provide two anchor handling tug and supply vessels (AHTS) to Petronas Carigali.

The company said its wholly owned unit Perdana Nautika received the work orders on April 8 for the provision of the vessels to support offshore operations.

The contracts cover charter periods of 303 days and 224 days respectively, each with an option to extend by a further 40 days.

Perdana said the vessels will be deployed to provide 24-hour services including support for drilling rigs, offshore installations, towing and anchor handling operations.

According to the company, the contract value cannot be determined at this stage as it will depend on work orders issued during the charter period.