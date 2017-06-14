DNV GL Opens Fleet Performance Centers

DNV GL informs it has opened two digital fleet performance centers in Hamburg and Singapore to support its ECO Insight customers in monitoring and optimizing their fleets.



Expert systems at the fleet performance centers are able to check incoming vessel data from customers using the ECO Insight platform, providing quality control of the data and offering suggestions on potential improvement levers for both individual vessels and fleets, such as identifying speed loitering and over-usage of auxiliary engines or boilers, DNV GL said.



The performance center provides comprehensive and customizable fleet monitoring. In development and in operational trials for the last nine months, it is already supporting pilot clients in Asia and Europe daily with data quality and performance alerts, performance reviews and ad-hoc investigations into performance issues and claims cases, among others. In addition to machine-learning systems, dedicated DNV GL performance managers verify the validity of performance alerts before they are being send to customers. They also look at why performance is different between vessels of the same fleet and propose actions.



DNV GL said the launch of the fleet performance centers is the first building block of the new ECO Insight 2.0, to be released in August 2017. Only 2.5 years after its launch, ECO Insight is already the market leader, with 1,400 vessels from 80 customers around the globe. ECO Insight provides a comprehensive and easily accessible way to manage the performance of a fleet by combining vessel reported data with industry information, including voyage, hull and propeller, engine and systems, and fuel quality performance.