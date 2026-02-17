Marine Link
Thursday, February 19, 2026

Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Sale of M/t P. Sophia for $35.65m

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 17, 2026

© Performance Shipping Inc

© Performance Shipping Inc

Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement to sell its oldest vessel, the 2009-built, 105,071 dwt Aframax tanker vessel, M/T P. Sophia, to an unaffiliated third party for a gross sale price of $35.65 million. The vessel is expected to be delivered to her new owners in mid-2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The M/T P. Sophia currently serves as part of the collateral for the Company’s outstanding Nordic bond. The net proceeds from the sale will be applied in accordance with the terms of the bond agreement.

The Company acquired the M/T P. Sophia in the third quarter of 2022 for a gross purchase price of $27,577,320.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Updates to Vessel and Facility Security Plan Requirements

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week