Perkins Powers New Scottish Ferry Lady of Lismore

Perkins distributor DiPerk Power Solutions has completed the installation of two Perkins M92B engines into Argyll and Bute Council’s passenger ferry, the Lady of Lismore.

Built by Mainstay Marine and powered by Perkins marine engines, the Lady of Lismore is a 12-metre ferry, which is ready to transport up to 23 passengers between Scotland’s Port Appin and the Isle of Lismore.

DiPerk Power Solutions supplied two M92B marine propulsion engines that have been packaged together with PRM 500D gearboxes to provide a complete offering to Mainstay Marine Solutions in Pembroke Dock, Wales.

“Lady of Lismore is replacing an older vessel,” explained Keith Andrews, OEM account manager for DiPerk Power Solutions. “DiPerk’s application engineering team worked closely with Mainstay Marine to deliver a high-quality engine installation to provide years of reliable service.”

The customer specified the M92B for its performance and reliability. It is a quiet 4.4 liter engine offering high performance at reduced operating costs. The engine offers excellent power to weight ratio and is easy to maintain with increased uptime and 500 hour service intervals.

“These two Perkins marine propulsion M92B engines were an excellent solution for the Argyll and Bute Council passenger ferry,” said Ben Lewis, sales support manager at Perkins. “They offer first-rate reliability and fuel economy, while being clean, quiet and smooth in operation. Our appointed Perkins marine distributor DiPerk Power Solutions supported Mainstay Marine throughout the installation of these engines coupled to gearboxes for the Lady of Lismore ferry, delivering as we are all accustomed, another brilliant service.”

The M92B engines were delivered in August 2021, with the installation and sea trials completed in November 2021. Lady of Lismore is now in service.