Pertamina Takes Delivery of Two VLGC Tankers

Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), a unit of Indonesian state energy company Pertamina, has welcomed two new very large gas carriers (VLGCs) to its fleet, named Pertamina Gas Caspia and Pertamina Gas Dahlia.

The new vessels are specifically optimized for transporting vital commodities like liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as well as other petrochemicals such as propylene and ammonia, intended for international trade routes.

Both tankers measure 300 meters in length, with a capacity of 91,000m3. They were constructed at Hanwha Ocean shipyard in South Korea.

The two giant tankers were officially launched on May 9, 2024 at Hanwha-Okpo Shipyard in Geoje City, South Korea, a shipping hub located over 300 kilometers away from the capital Seoul.

According to PIS, the vessels are currently the world’s largest environmentally-friendly giant gas tankers equipped with the latest technology. The vessels were named after flowers: Caspia symbolizes success and memories, while Dahlia represents happiness and respect.

The new tankers are prioritized for international routes and scheduled to embark on their inaugural voyage from Texas in the United States in early May 2024.

As part of Pertamina’s sustainability commitments, the vessels are equipped with energy-saving devices and shaft generators that increase fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, and they use environmentally-friendly dual-fuel and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology to reduce acid rain (NOx) pollution.

With the addition of these vessels, PIS's fleet now totals 102 units, comprising Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Suezmax vessels, and other fleets of various sizes, with 60 of them serving international routes.