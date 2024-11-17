Peter Melander Appointed President of Almaco EPC Division

Almaco Group has appointed Peter Melander as President of its newly renamed Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Division, previously known as the Accommodation Systems Division.

With the cruise modernization market booming, Almaco is placing increased emphasis on major conversions and modernizations of complete hotel areas on passenger ships. This has driven the renaming and new strategic focus of Almaco’s EPC Division.

Melander joins Almaco from his previous role at Alandia Engineering, where he served as Chairman and CEO. He has held various leadership positions that have refined his expertise in sales, project management and strategic development.

Melander’s location in Florida, a key hub for the maritime industry and the cruise market, aligns with this strategic focus. His presence in the region will enable Almaco to better serve its clients and meet the growing demand for conversions and modernization services.

The company is committed to delivering comprehensive services that encompass every aspect of projects, from pre-development, design and engineering to installation and full turnkey lifecycle services and digital solutions. This approach ensures that clients receive high-quality, seamless solutions tailored to their specific needs throughout the lifetime of the ship.



