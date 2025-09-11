PFD Hazard Led to Fatal Man Overboard

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released its report on the investigation of a fatal man overboard from the fishing vessel Kingfisher (DH 110), approximately 30 nautical miles east-north-east of Wick, Scotland.

On July 12, 2024, as the crew were engaged in manually shooting a string of creels, a deckhand became entangled in a creel’s leg rope and was pulled overboard. His personal flotation device (PFD) inflated on immersion, but he was pulled underwater by the weight of the fishing gear.

Kingfisher’s crew retrieved the fishing gear and recovered the now submerged deckhand on board within seven minutes, but the deckhand could not be revived.

The key safety issues identified were:

• The deckhand inadvertently threaded the creel toggle through his PFD’s safety loop while connecting the toggle to the eye of the leg rope.

• The PFD’s safety loop was a snagging hazard that had not been identified.

• The vessel’s onboard risk assessment had not identified the unsuitability of the lifejacket for the work being carried out.

An urgent safety recommendation (S2024/129M) was made to the Home and Dry Safety Forum as part of the investigation to immediately communicate through its members the need for owners and crew of creel fishing boats to review their deck working risk assessments.

Browse Brothers Fisheries Limited has been recommended to review the risk assessment guidance in Marine Guidance Note 588 (F) Amendment 2 to determine the compatibility of PFDs supplied with the vessel’s working areas to mitigate the risk of snagging, or damage to, PFDs so that they remain effective against the risk; to review its risk assessment methodology; and to ensure all crew have completed mandatory training.

Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents, Andrew Moll said: “There has been a long and largely successful campaign to encourage the wearing of personal flotation devices at sea. It is therefore extremely regrettable that a deckhand’s PFD played a part in this tragic accident.

"Industry guidance encourages fishing vessel owners/operators to identify the most suitable means of mitigating the risks from fishing operations. It is important to recognize that PFDs promote survival when in the water, but they do not prevent crew from falling or being pulled overboard by the fishing gear. Depending on the activity being undertaken, personal protective equipment such as safety harnesses and tethers may be needed to prevent someone going overboard."



