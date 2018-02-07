New Vessels to Help Philippines Fight Illegal Fishing

Two new 50-meter multi-mission offshore vessels (MMOV) will soon help the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) fight illegal fishing in Philippine waters.

The sister ships – DA BFAR MMOV 5001, named BRP Lapu-Lapu, and DA BFAR MMOV 5002, named BRP Francisco Dagohoy – were built by Manilla-based Josefa Slipways, and have recently completed speed and endurance trials ahead of their upcoming delivery.

According to designer Incat Crowther, the new vessels will enhance law enforcement’s capability to patrol and protect territorial waters, where the local fishing industry losing billions of dollars to illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Though the vessels will primarily be used to help combat illegal fishing, their multi-mission capability affords the flexibility to lead in disaster relief and/or rescue operations, as well as to serve as a platform for fisheries research, Incat Crowther noted.

The all-steel vessels include large aft working deck accommodating a rescue craft launched from a deck crane as well as 9m RHIB interceptor craft deployed from a specially designed well with a transom door. Ahead of the aft working deck, the main deck superstructure includes a large deck locker and an emergency generator compartment. Inside the expansive accommodation space is a large full-service galley with adjoining freezer and cold rooms, a medical clinic with adjacent lab and cold storage room, a spacious mess hall for the crew and a private mess hall for officers. A large conference room accommodating 36 personnel completes the efficiently arranged space.

Below deck and adjacent to the engine room, a dedicated control and equipment storage rooms are provided. Ahead of these spaces, there is accommodations for 42 personnel, followed by the bow thruster compartment and a stock room.

The mid deck house offers accommodations for officers and engineers as well as a private conference room with a capacity of 14 personnel.

The large pilothouse offers plenty of desk area for navigation and communication equipment. It also has sleeping quarters for two pilots.

The vessels are powered by two Mitsubishi S16R2-T2MPTK engines, coupled with Masson MM W18000 gearboxes and two fixed pitch propellers. Two Baudouin 6 W126S generators will service the vessel’s primary electrical needs with a third unit provided for emergency services.

Principal Dimensions

Length Overall: 50.5m

Length Waterline: 48m

Beam Overall: 9m

Draft (hull): 2m

Draft (prop or max): 3.2m

Depth: 4m

Construction: Steel

Capacities

Fuel Oil: 148,000 liters

Fresh Water: 55,000 liters

Grey Water: 8,000 liters

Black Water: 8,000 liters

Personnel: 60

Propulsion and Performance

Speed (Service): 15 knots

Speed (Max): 18 knots

Main Engines: 2 x Mitsubishi S16R2-T2MPTK

Power: 2 x 1,884kW at 1,500rpm

Propulsion: 2 x Fixed Pitch Propellers

Gearbox: 2 x Masson MM W18000

Generators: 2 x 280kW Baudouin 6 W126S

Regulatory

Flag: Bureau Veritas

Class / Survey: Philippine Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA); I + Hull + Mach; Special Service-Multi-Mission; Unlimited Navigation