Phoenix Promotes Long

U.S.-based marine services contractor Phoenix International Holdings, Inc. announced that Matthew Long has been promoted to Corporate Vice President. Long will retain his current duties as General Manager of Phoenix’s Largo, Md. operations, and in his additional role as Corporate VP will assume responsibilities for company-wide financial forecasting, reporting and budgeting.

A retired U.S. Navy Engineering Duty Officer and diver, Long has decades of experience managing technically challenging marine engineering projects worldwide. Additionally, through multiple defense system acquisition and maintenance assignments, he has gained a thorough understanding of budgeting and financial forecasting. Long is a licensed Professional Engineer and certified Project Management Professional.

Commenting on this appointment, Patrick Keenan, Phoenix President stated, "In his two years aboard to date, Matthew has demonstrated both astute operational capability and superb financial acumen. His skills and meticulous attention to detail will help Phoenix to manage our current financial responsibilities while continuing to grow all of our diverse service lines.”