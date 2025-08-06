PIL Celebrates Singapore's Independence Anniversary

Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL) is celebrating the nation’s 60th year of independence with the first SG60 container ship and specially designed containers sponsored for this year’s National Day Parade.

Singapore gained independence from Malaysia on August 9, 1965.

PIL has unveiled the first container ship to bear the SG60 logo on the hull of its newly built 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessel, Kota Ocean. The naming ceremony of the vessel was held in Singapore in June 2025 for the first time in PIL’s history, marking a symbolic departure from the tradition of christening vessels at shipyards.

PIL is also sponsoring 100 specially-designed containers for the 2025 celebration – marking a decade of container sponsorship. Deployed across key sites including the Padang, Esplanade and Empress Lawn, these containers will then continue their journey across the globe.

S.S. Teo, Executive Chairman of PIL, said, “We are proud to mark Singapore’s Diamond Jubilee with a vessel and container design that reflects our national pride. These symbols will carry Singapore’s story across the seas for years to come. While PIL has grown globally throughout the years, we’ve remained true to our Singapore roots with a steadfast commitment to strengthening Singapore’s connectivity with the rest of the world.”

Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, added, “As a Principal Sponsor of NDP 2025, we resonate deeply with this year’s theme, ‘Building Our Singapore Together’. PIL has grown alongside Singapore for nearly six decades, and we remain committed to contributing to Singapore’s maritime industry and future.”

PIL was founded in 1967. Today, over half of its global services call at Singapore, reinforcing the nation’s position as a leading maritime hub.