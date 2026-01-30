Pilot Vessel gets Full Furuno Suite

A comprehensive suite of Furuno navigation and communication systems have been installed aboard Federal Hill, a new Baltimore Class high-speed pilot boat recently delivered to the Association of Maryland Pilots by Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding.

Designed for demanding harbor pilotage in all seasons, Federal Hill relies on Furuno’s NavNet TZtouchXL Multi Function Displays (MFDs) to support safe, efficient operations in congested waterways and challenging conditions. The wheelhouse features dual 16" TZT16X MFDs with a networked DRS6ANXT Solid-State Doppler Radar, delivering clear target definition, fast target tracking, and confident situational awareness at speed and in reduced visibility.

Redundancy and positioning accuracy are provided by dual GP330B GPS/WAAS sensors, while vessel heading and stabilization data are supplied by the SC33 Satellite Compass. An FA170 AIS Transponder enhances traffic awareness and vessel identification in busy pilotage waters, integrating seamlessly with the TZtouchXL network.

Communications aboard Federal Hill are handled by twin FM4800 VHF Radios with dedicated handsets, ensuring reliable voice communications from the wheelhouse and throughout the vessel. An LH5000 Loudhailer provides external communications and signaling, while the built-in depth sounder of the TZT16X provides dependable depth information during close-quarters maneuvering.

Complementing the primary navigation suite is an additional 13" TZT13X MFD and a FLIR M332 thermal camera, further enhancing nighttime operations and pilot transfers in low-light or adverse conditions. The entire electronics suite was installed by Cay Electronics of Portsmouth, RI.



“The Association of Maryland Pilots operates in one of the busiest ports on the East Coast, where reliability, clarity, and system integration are essential,” said Matt Wood, National Sales Manager for Furuno USA. “Furuno’s navigation and communication systems are designed to perform under pressure, providing the confidence pilots need when performance and reliability matter the most.”