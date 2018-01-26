TOTE Places Hawai’i Plans on Hold
U.S. ocean carrier TOTE said its plans to enter the domestic Hawaiian trade have been derailed by the scope and timing of infrastructure upgrades that would be required to accommodate the new service.
