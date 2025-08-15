Plug and Play: Fleetzero, Glosten Team on Record Hybrid Electric Vessel

As battery technology evolves at speed, so too do developments on maritime's increasing use of the energy packs for hybrid and pure electric applications. Today, Fleetzero, a developer and manufacturer of modular propulsion platforms for hybrid and electric ships, selected Glosten to design what is expected to be the world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel.

Glosten has been working with Fleetzero on the retrofit of a Lightering Support Vessel owned and operated by AET. This vessel is being outfitted with a plug-in hybrid-electric propulsion system and will transit primarily on battery power once the conversion is complete. “This vessel will be a major milestone — not just for us, but for the entire industry,” said Steven Henderson, CEO of Fleetzero. “Partnering with Glosten allows us to showcase how our propulsion technology can enable economical, cleaner, and more efficient operations, while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in shipping.”

“We’re excited to support Fleetzero in transforming this vessel,” added Morgan Fanberg, CEO & President of Glosten. “It’s a bold move toward the next generation of marine technology, and exactly the kind of advancement we’re proud to support.”

With the vessel design already underway, Fleetzero and Glosten will transition into detailed engineering in the coming months, with construction expected to begin in mid-2026.