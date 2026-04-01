Polar Max Project Celebrates Start of Construction

The Polar Max project reached an important milestone as Davie and ALMACO officially marked the start of construction with a project kickoff ceremony at Davie’s shipyard in Lévis, Québec. The event signaled the formal transition from planning and design into full execution for one of Canada’s most significant shipbuilding programs under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

Polar Max is a next‑generation icebreaking vessel designed to strengthen Canada’s Arctic and maritime capabilities. Developed as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the project aims to deliver a modern work ship able to operate in demanding northern conditions, while supporting long‑term industrial development and shipbuilding expertise in Canada.

The ceremony brought together representatives from Davie, ALMACO, project partners, government authorities, industry stakeholders, neutral development organizations and media representatives to mark the importance and national relevance of the program.

Full Scale Mock-up Cabins on Display

The event featured a series of inspiring speeches by key dignitaries, including: Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Bernard Drainville, Minister for Lévis; George Pirie, Minister of Mines (Ontario); Steven Blaney, Mayor of Lévis; James Davies, CEO, and Lindsey Kettel, President of Davie; as well as Vilhelm Roberts, Executive Chairman of ALMACO Group. During the presentations, guests were also able to watch a live video stream presented by Davie, which captured the start of the steel welding process in real-time.

Following these presentations, participants were invited to tour the full-scale mock-up cabins on display at the shipyard. These mock-ups, complemented by a 3Drendered flythrough video, offered an early and tangible perspective on the accommodation spaces being developed for Polar Max. The displays highlighted modern work ship accommodation design and functionality, allowing stakeholders to see firsthand how the interior spaces will support crew comfort and operational efficiency in northern conditions.

The exhibition allowed stakeholders to experience key interior solutions first‑hand, supporting early alignment on design, layout and technical solutions before fabrication advances further.

An International Collaboration

The Polar Max project is being executed as a close international collaboration, with work taking place in both Canada and Finland. As part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the program plays a key role in renewing Canada’s federal fleet while reinforcing domestic shipbuilding capacity through long‑term partnerships, skilled employment and industrial innovation.

The hull is being constructed at Davie-owned Helsinki Shipyard, with Le Groupe ALMACO delivering interior accommodation spaces and other essential areas during this stage. In parallel, in Québec, Davie’s skilled shipbuilders and Le Groupe ALMACO lead the design, procurement, and fabrication of the 1,400-ton superstructure – the top part of the ship.

The start of construction ceremony marks the beginning of an intensified execution phase, supported by close coordination between Canadian and Finnish project teams.