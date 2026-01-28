Pole Star Defense Tapped for Mission-Critical Maritime Intelligence by Multiple U.S. Federal Agencies

Pole Star Defense closed Q4 2025 with two federal wins: a $36 million, three-year renewal with the U.S. Coast Guard and a new five-year contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Together, the awards extend the company’s role as a provider of maritime domain awareness to U.S. government customers.

The Coast Guard renewal builds on a partnership first established in 2020 with a $50 million award. Under the extended agreement, Pole Star Defense continues to deliver vessel tracking, system modernization, and cloud-based analytics that support Coast Guard operations nationwide.

“This renewal ensures the Coast Guard has the intelligence they need to identify threats and the positioning data they need to find vessels in distress,” said Alex Field, Managing Director of Pole Star Defense. “Domain awareness and search and rescue are two sides of the same coin, both depend on knowing exactly where vessels are, in real time.”

Under a new five-year, $400,000 contract, Pole Star Defense will also provide vessel intelligence through multiple data feeds to support the Army Corps of Engineers’ waterway management and infrastructure management mission.