Police Raid Korean Shipyard After Death of Worker

South Korean police and Labour Ministry officials raided on Thursday the shipyard of Hanwha Ocean in Geoje in the southeast of the country after the death of a worker, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

A spokesperson for Hanwha Ocean said in a text message that company officials were "cooperating with the investigation as much as possible."

A spokesperson at the Labour Ministry was not immediately available for comment.





