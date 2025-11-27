Marine Link
Police Raid Korean Shipyard After Death of Worker

November 27, 2025

Source: Hanwha

South Korean police and Labour Ministry officials raided on Thursday the shipyard of Hanwha Ocean in Geoje in the southeast of the country after the death of a worker, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

A spokesperson for Hanwha Ocean said in a text message that company officials were "cooperating with the investigation as much as possible."

A spokesperson at the Labour Ministry was not immediately available for comment.


(Reuters - Reporting by Heejin Kim; Editing by Ed Davies)

