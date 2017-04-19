Marine Link
Belgium Accedes to Oil Pollution Response Treaty

April 19, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 Belgium has become the 112th State to accede to International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s International Convention on Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Co-operation (OPRC). 

 
The treaty establishes measures for dealing with pollution incidents, either nationally or in cooperation with other countries. 
 
Laurent Preud'homme, First Secretary of the Embassy of Belgium in the United Kingdom, deposited the instrument at IMO Headquarters in London, today (19 April).
 
Preud'homme also deposited the instrument of accession for the Protocol to the OPRC relating to hazardous and noxious substances.
 
