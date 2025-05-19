Port of Antwerp-Bruges Launches Europe’s First Electric Tugboat

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium has launched the Volta 1, Europe's first fully electric tugboat.

The tugboat follows previous world firsts such as the Hydrotug (hydrogen-driven) and the Methatug (methanol-driven).

The Volta 1 is a Reversed Stern Drive (RSD) tugboat designed on a double bow principle and equipped with a patented Twin Fin skeg for optimal stability and maneuverability. As a result, it can be used flexibly as a front and back tugboat.

With its battery capacity of 2,782 MWh, recharged in as little as two hours via a powerful 1.5 MW charging station, the Volta 1 is completely emission-free and can cruise for up to 12 hours. Its towing power of 70 tons guarantees the same performance as a traditional diesel tug boat.

The Volta 1 is part of a broader renewal of the tug-boat fleet, and five other energy-efficient RSD tugs will replace older vessels. The tug service, responsible for nearly 85% of port-related CO₂ emissions, is thus undergoing a profound pivot to low emissions.

As the fifth-largest bunker port in the world, Port of Antwerp-Bruges also aims to become a full-fledged multi-fuel port. It therefore wants to offer low-carbon alternatives in addition to bio- and conventional fuels. Over the past year and a half, the port introduced the world's first hydrogen and methanol-powered tugs.

By testing these technologies side by side in the field, Port of Antwerp-Bruges can determine which solution scores best in terms of emissions, cost, autonomy and performance.

Damen, which built the world's first electric tugboat in 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand, began construction of the six RSD tugs for Port of Antwerp-Bruges in 2023 in Vietnam, including the Volta 1.

Specifications of the Volta 1:

24.73 meters long, 13.13 meters wide and a depth of 6.5 meters

Weight of 607 tons

Towing power of 70 tons

Speed of 12 knots

2,782 MWh lithium-titanium-oxide (LTO) batteries charged in 2 hours (12 hours of sailing capacity)

1.5 MW charging station



