Port of Maputo Deepening Ops Complete

Jan De Nul Group reports that it has finished the maintenance dredging operations in the Port of Maputo, Mozambique, for the Maputo Port Development Company. This dredging campaign restored the depths created after Jan De Nul Group’s 2016 capital dredging campaign.

Since 2017, the Port of Maputo is open for vessels up to 80,000 tonnes. Jan De Nul Group executed capital dredging works in 2016 to deepen the access channel and port basins from -11mCD to depths varying between -13.05mCD and -14.4mCD. In August 2019, Jan De Nul Group signed the new contract with Maputo Port Development Company for the maintenance dredging operations in the port.

Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger Francesco di Giorgio and Water Injection Dredger Henri Pitot started the dredging works in October 2019. It removed 1.5 million cubic meters of accumulated silt, mud and sand in four months’ time, focusing on the Matola, Katembe, Polana, Xefina and Northern Channels. The drafts of the berths of the Maputo and Matola terminals were also secured.