Port Milwaukee Announces Incentives for Green Vessels

Port Milwaukee’s Board of Harbor Commissioners unanimously approved its new ‘StewardSHIP’ sustainability initiative for vessels that have implemented emission reduction measures and other environmental improvements. The port’s newly-approved 2022 tariff creates the program, which will benefit Milwaukee’s harbor by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, deploying clean energy solutions, and supporting climate adaptation activities at the port. The tariff goes into effect April 1, 2022, per annual Board protocol.

Under the StewardSHIP initiative, a 10% discount on dockage charges will now be available for vessels that have registered for the program prior to arrival in Milwaukee. This discount is applied on a per-visit basis. Domestic and international vessels, including inland river barges, Great Lakes freighters and foreign-flag vessels from abroad, which leverage the port’s publicly-owned facilities are eligible. The StewardSHIP initiative is expected to attract new customers to the port and generate an estimated $50,000 in increased revenue.

The shipowner must be a certified participant in the Green Marine program, which Port Milwaukee is a long-time member, or a participant in an alternate international shipping sustainability program. The shipowner must also satisfy various performance indicators that demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainability.

“Milwaukee is committed to addressing the threat of climate change by advancing new clean energy and environmental sustainability efforts,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “The port’s StewardSHIP initiative is an excellent tool that will boost economic activity in Milwaukee’s harbor and promote eco-friendly practices on the Great Lakes. This is good for business, it’s good for the environment, and it’s good for our city.”

“The Board of Harbor Commissioners is proud to support the StewardSHIP initiative. Together, we are taking action to preserve our environment and welcome new customers to the Port that prioritize sustainability,” said Timothy Hoelter, President of the Board of Harbor Commissioners.

“The climate crisis is a real, immediate and growing challenge to the port’s success, as dramatically fluctuating Great Lakes water levels threaten our ability to do business. That’s why the StewardSHIP environmental incentive is needed now more than ever in the maritime industry,” said Port Milwaukee Director Adam Tindall-Schlicht. “Preserving and protecting our environment requires everyone to act. This will encourage more ship and beneficial cargo owners to promote sustainable policies and environmental stewardship while handling their freight at Port Milwaukee.”