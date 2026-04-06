Port Milwaukee Celebrates Start of 2026 International Season With First Vessel Arrival

Port Milwaukee welcomed the Marshall Islands-flagged Federal Nagara as the first vessel of the 2026 international season on Friday, April 3.

The Federal Nagara arrived at the Logistec terminal to unload specialty steel products following its transit through the St. Lawrence Seaway from Spain and Belgium, where it was loaded. The St. Lawrence Seaway locks opened for the season on March 22, connecting the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean. The St. Lawrence Seaway is a binational system, with two American and 13 Canadian locks.

Port Milwaukee’s international season corresponds with the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway. For roughly nine months out of the year, Milwaukee welcomes vessels hailing from around the world. In 2025, cargo moved through the Port was sourced from or destined for Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Direct access to world markets via Port Milwaukee supports farmers, producers, and manufacturers throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest.

On Friday, Port Milwaukee staff went aboard the Federal Nagara to present Captain Laiquer Rahman with a plaque in honor and celebration of being the first vessel of the 2026 international season.

The St. Lawrence Seaway is a major trade artery for North America that creates mutually beneficial relationships among ports in the Great Lakes system. After unloading in Milwaukee, the vessel sailed for Thunder Bay, Ontario. Port Milwaukee had 60 international vessel visits last year, carrying over 570,000 metric tons of cargo.

The public can stay up-to-date on vessel arrivals and departures throughout the 2026 season by using Port Milwaukee’s virtual vessel tracker, available online here.