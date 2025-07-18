Port of Oakland Celebrates Expansion of Free Water Shuttle Between Oakland and Alameda

The Port of Oakland is celebrating the expansion of the Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle, a free pilot program initiated by the City of Alameda, offering public water transit between Oakland’s Jack London Square and Bohol Circle Immigrant Park, at the foot of 5th Street in Alameda. As of July 8th, the service now includes Tuesdays and extended weekend hours—increasing total weekly trips by 35%.

Initiated by the City of Alameda and partially funded by the Port, the shuttle operates Tuesday through Thursday from 7:20 a.m. to 8:03 p.m., and extends service Friday through Sunday from 7:20 a.m. to 10:16 p.m. Each vessel accommodates 31 passengers and 14 bicycles, and all rides are wheelchair accessible and free of charge.

The Oakland dock is located at the foot of Broadway in the heart of Jack London Square, a waterfront destination known for locally owned restaurants, independent retailers, live music, outdoor events, and year-round markets.

Launched in July 2024 as a two-year pilot program, the service has already logged more than 100,000 rides. Its early success earned the 2025 Transportation Planning Award of Excellence from the American Planning Association – California Northern Section. Additional work is underway among regional transportation partners to support continued growth of the service and the eventual integration into the broader Bay Area public transit network.